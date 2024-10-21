Kittur Utsav to celebrate 200th victory anniv of Rani Chennamma from Oct 23

Belagavi : The much-anticipated Kittur Utsav will be held from October 23 to 25, celebrating the 200th anniversary of Kittur Rani Chennamma’s historic victory over the British East India Company. The announcement was made by MLA Babasaheb Patil during a press conference at Belagavi. The event, organized at the historic fort premises of Kittur town, will honor the legacy of the valiant queen who led India’s first rebellion against British rule in 1824.

MLA Patil informed that the state government has allocated a grant of ₹5 crore for the festival, and he plans to request additional funding to make the event even more memorable.

The Kittur Utsav will feature a variety of activities, including special programs dedicated to women’s sports, cultural events, and performances that showcase Karnataka’s rich heritage.

Kittur Utsav 2024 is not just a local event; it is a state-wide celebration. Earlier, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the “Kittur Utsav Vijay Jyoti” (Victory Torch) in Hoskote, marking the beginning of a symbolic journey that highlights the enduring spirit of Rani Chennamma’s rebellion. The torch has traveled across several districts, including Hoskote, Kolar, Bangalore, Ramanagara, Mandya, Hassan, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, and Udupi. It was last seen in Shimoga, where MLA Chennabasappa paid homage and passed the torch to the next destination.

The Vijay Jyoti is set to travel through Chikkamagaluru, Tumkur, and other district centers before it arrives at Kittur. The journey aims to spread awareness of Rani Chennamma’s legacy and remind people across Karnataka of the state’s rich history of resistance against colonial rule. The torch will finally reach the Sainik School in Kittur on October 22, where it will be received with great reverence.

This year’s Kittur Utsav will also include unique events to honor women. MLA Babasaheb Patil mentioned that special sports competitions for women have been organized, alongside cultural programs in Belgaum on October 22, leading up to the main event in Kittur. These events aim to bring together people from all walks of life to celebrate the courage and resilience of Rani Chennamma.

The grand three-day festival will culminate on October 25, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar invited to attend the closing ceremony. The presence of these leaders underscores the importance of the event in commemorating the 200-year milestone since Rani Chennamma’s first victory against the British.

Rani Chennamma of Kittur is celebrated as India’s first woman freedom fighter. In 1824, she led an armed rebellion against the British East India Company, marking the beginning of India’s struggle for independence. Despite being outnumbered, her forces managed to score a significant victory, inspiring future generations to resist colonial oppression. The Kittur Utsav serves as a reminder of this historic moment, celebrating 200 years since the victory that paved the way for subsequent freedom movements across India.

As the Kittur Utsav approaches, excitement is building throughout Karnataka. The festival promises a mix of cultural, historical, and educational events, ensuring that Rani Chennamma’s legacy is celebrated and remembered by the younger generation. With elaborate preparations underway, the festival is expected to draw large crowds, including historians, cultural enthusiasts, and tourists eager to witness this grand tribute to a legendary queen.

The state government, in collaboration with local organizers, aims to make this year’s celebration a fitting homage to Rani Chennamma’s bravery and the spirit of Kittur. As the torch makes its way to Kittur, it carries with it the light of freedom, pride, and the enduring legacy of a woman who stood firm against colonial power two centuries ago.

