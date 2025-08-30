KMC Manipal pioneers India’s first AI in healthcare department

In a first for Indian medical education, Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Manipal, has established a Department of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare — a pioneering step to integrate medicine with engineering and data science.

The launch ceremony, held at the Dr. TMA Pai Auditorium on Friday, was presided over by MAHE Vice Chancellor Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh, who called it “a statement of commitment to lead a healthcare revolution.”

Dr. Sharath K. Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor (Health Sciences), described an ambitious vision: “AI will not only transform patient care but also redefine medical education. Responsible innovation and human oversight must remain central to this transformation.”

Dean Dr. Anil K. Bhat highlighted the department’s objectives: advancing interdisciplinary research, translating AI into real-world healthcare solutions, and training future leaders in fields such as predictive analytics, imaging, and personalised medicine. He also announced plans forMSc and integrated MSc–PhD programs, alongside upskilling courses for faculty and students.Faculty members Dr. Rachana and Dr. Preethi Shetty will coordinate the department with support from KMC, Manipal Institute of Technology, and allied disciplines.With this initiative, MAHE aims to set a benchmark for innovation-driven education in the healthcare sector.