Live
- Reciprocal tariffs struck down by US appeals court; Trump says will approach Supreme Court
- Former VP Jagdeep Dhankhar applies for pension as former MLA
- Applications invited for Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan
- Defence Minister says warships will be built in India; showcases Modi govt's push for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'
- Rathi, Rana, Bharti, Mathur and Yadav fined for breaching DPL Code of Conduct
- Dwarka tunnel transforms daily commute into India’s largest drive-through art gallery
- Chandrababu Naidu Performs Jala Hararti to Krishna river in Kuppam
- Semiconductor sector important in India-Japan cooperation: PM Modi
- PM Modi invites Japan Governors to participate in 'India's growth story'
- Rajasthan CM calls cabinet meeting tomorrow, a day before Assembly session
KMC Manipal pioneers India’s first AI in healthcare department
New unit to drive research, education, and clinical innovation with global impact
In a first for Indian medical education, Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Manipal, has established a Department of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare — a pioneering step to integrate medicine with engineering and data science.
The launch ceremony, held at the Dr. TMA Pai Auditorium on Friday, was presided over by MAHE Vice Chancellor Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh, who called it “a statement of commitment to lead a healthcare revolution.”
Dr. Sharath K. Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor (Health Sciences), described an ambitious vision: “AI will not only transform patient care but also redefine medical education. Responsible innovation and human oversight must remain central to this transformation.”
Dean Dr. Anil K. Bhat highlighted the department’s objectives: advancing interdisciplinary research, translating AI into real-world healthcare solutions, and training future leaders in fields such as predictive analytics, imaging, and personalised medicine. He also announced plans forMSc and integrated MSc–PhD programs, alongside upskilling courses for faculty and students.Faculty members Dr. Rachana and Dr. Preethi Shetty will coordinate the department with support from KMC, Manipal Institute of Technology, and allied disciplines.With this initiative, MAHE aims to set a benchmark for innovation-driven education in the healthcare sector.