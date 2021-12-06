Kodagu martial artist finds place in India Book of Records

Madikeri: A lad from Virajpet taluk succeeded in gaining entry into India Book of Records by performing tough karate feats. K Rahul, 20, delivered 262 punches and kicks in 60 seconds to gain entry into the history book. Rahul, a student of Uechiryo Karate school in Virajpet, strove many years to gain entry into the record book. The India Book of Records has issued an identity card, certificate and

medal to Rahul. Rahul was trained by karate expert H R Shivappa. He also won hundreds of medals in district and State level competitions. Last month he won a gold medal in international online karate championship competition organised by World Union of Martial Arts Federation, World Karate Alliance in September 2021. Rahul now aims to gain entry into Asia Book of Records. He said karate is not merely a martial art for self defense, but offers a lot to sportspersons to achieve.

Kodagu, the smallest district in the State, has contributed hundreds of sports talents to the country. Many talented sportspersons have proved their mettle in international and national level sports competitions.