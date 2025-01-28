Kodava Community Plans 80-Km Peace March to Protect Cultural Identity

The Kodava community, an indigenous group in Karnataka known for its unique traditions and martial heritage, has announced an 80-kilometer peace march from February 2 to 7. Organized by the Federation of Kodava Samajas, the march will begin in Kutta, near the Kerala border, and conclude in Madikeri, Kodagu’s district headquarters.

The initiative aims to draw attention to the community's dwindling population and threats to its cultural identity. According to reports, the Kodava community has been raising concerns over cultural erosion, socio-political neglect, and restrictions on traditional practices.

The Kodava population, once estimated at 300,000, has declined to approximately 125,000. Speaking to The Times of India, Chandapanda Prajwal Poovanna, a real estate professional, highlighted the demographic shift. “Only 40% of Kodavas continue to reside in Kodagu, leading to a loss of political representation and influence,” he said.

The community has also voiced concerns about the increasing sale of ancestral land to outsiders. Wealthy buyers, including politicians and businesspeople from Karnataka and neighboring states, are reportedly converting plantations into commercial establishments.

“Many Kodavas are forced to sell their properties and migrate due to economic pressures. This not only threatens our cultural roots but also disrupts Kodagu’s ecological balance,” Theethramada Satish Bopanna told The Times of India.

Despite their small numbers, the Kodavas have made significant contributions to India’s armed forces and sports. Field Marshal K M Cariappa and General K S Thimayya are among the community’s most celebrated military leaders. Sports icons like hockey player M P Ganesh, cricketer Robin Uthappa, badminton star Ashwini Ponnappa, and tennis player Rohan Bopanna also hail from the region.

“Even with such contributions, the state and central governments often overlook our concerns because we are a small community that does not significantly impact vote banks,” cultural expert Poyyatira Raj Chengappa told The Times of India.

The Kodava community has been advocating for special status to protect their cultural and ecological heritage. Bayavanda Sharath Kushalapoa, secretary of SVG Kodava Sangha, highlighted the importance of such measures. “Special status would prevent outsiders from purchasing land for commercial purposes and help conserve Kodagu’s distinct culture and environment,” he said.

Organizers have called for widespread participation to highlight the urgency of their cause. Kodava Community Plans 80-Km Peace March to Protect Cultural Identity