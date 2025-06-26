KSDL to expand reach of products like Mysore sandal soap, gels into European markets

Bengaluru: The state-run Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) plans to further expand the reach of products like Mysore Sandal Soap and shower gels into European markets, Minister for Large and Medium Industries M B Patil said on Wednesday.

The Minister said this during the British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, and Deputy High Commissioner for Karnataka and Kerala, Chandru Iyer’s visit to KSDL. During their visit, they were briefed on the company’s history, market reach, financial performance, and future expansion plans, the minister’s office said in a release. “KSDL currently exports its products to 23 countries. We now plan to further expand the reach of products like Mysore Sandal Soap and shower gels into European markets,” Patil said.

The cooperation from the UK would be helpful in achieving this goal, he was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

The minister, while recounting KSDL’s origins, explained that the then Maharaja of Mysuru, Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, had sent a representative to Britain to study the soap-making process.

The establishment of KSDL was later made possible through the efforts of the Maharaja and the visionary Sir M Visvesvaraya, he added.

Lindy Cameron noted that the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the United Kingdom would benefit both countries and, by extension, industrial states like Karnataka.

“We should share expertise in ways that serve mutual interests without compromising our respective goals,” she said, according to the release.

During the visit, the UK officials were shown a live presentation highlighting KSDL’s legacy

and achievements.