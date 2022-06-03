KSHDCL MD accuses chairman of financial fraud, unruly behaviour

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited (KSHDCL), which manages the prestigious Cauvery handicrafts, is now under the scanner of the government. The Chief Secretary to the government has received complaints against the Chairman of the Corporation for alleged large-scale improprieties and rigging of the internal security devices. The complaint has been given by its Managing Director and senior IPS officer of Karnataka cadre Roopa Moudgil.

The complaint accuses Chairman of the Corporation Beluru Raghavendra Shetty of large-scale mismanagement of finances of the KSHDCL. He also wanted reinstatement of G Kishore Kumar, former Chief Manager who was dismissed on charges of perpetrating Rs 25 crore fraud in 2017-18. "The proposal had to be channelised through the Managing Director to the Board of directors, which I had refused. After this incident, Beluru Raghavendra Shetty has been sidelining me and also taking erratic decisions in the day-to-day administration of the Corporation. According to the official notification -DDPR 35 ARU2003 dated 7 May 2003 the corporation chairman had no role to play in the day-to-day running of the Corporation. In complete disregard of this rule, the Chairman is asking for official files from the clerks of the corporation which is nothing short of harassment," Moudgil has stated in the report to the Chief Secretary.

In addition, Chairman was wanted by the Sirsi Police for a cheque bounce case. The police had come looking for him but he had absconded on several occasions, The police had stuck the summons of the court to the door of his chamber, which was widely publicised and brought a bad name to the Corporation.

The internal audit report had indicated that the Corporation was spending over Rs. 5 lakh per month towards his perks and privileges but the Corporation had made no progress in operations, financials or improving the brand of Cauvery handcrafts. He had also allegedly crashed an Innova with the number KA01 MV 1711 near Hiriyur in August 2021. This vehicle belonged to the Corporation and he was driving it even when he was given a chauffeur.

He has also allegedly appropriated expensive handicrafts made of sandalwood, costing over Rs 3 lakh without even indenting it or buying it. Despite many reminders he did not paid it, she said in the complaint.

Other complaints against the Chairman include harassment of women employees of the Corporation, nepotism, and his unruly behaviour in the board meetings.

Following the complaint coming from a senior IPS officer, the BJP State top brass viewed the allegations seriously, a top functionary of the party told Hans News Service that they cannot afford to have another embarrassment after the recent 40 per cent commission incident.

The complaint has also urged the Chief Secretary to investigate the claims of Shetty that he has a doctorate degree.