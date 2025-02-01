KSRTC bus wheels detach mid-Journey

Belthangady: A Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus on the Dharmasthala-Kolli route experienced a major malfunction when two of its wheels came off while in motion. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but the incident has reignited concerns about the reliability and maintenance of state-run buses, especially after the freebie scheme.

This mishap comes amid growing dissatisfaction with KSRTC services in the region. Just days ago, a KSRTC bus veered off the road and into a drain, further highlighting safety issues. The deteriorating condition of buses, coupled with a shortage of vehicles, has led to increased disruptions, particularly for students who depend on public transport for their daily commute.

On Wednesday, members of the Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest in Ujire, demanding better services and additional buses to address overcrowding and unreliable schedules. Many commuters have expressed frustration over the frequent mechanical failures, with passengers often left stranded due to unexpected breakdowns.

A combination of poor road conditions, reckless driving, and aging buses assigned to rural routes has exacerbated the issue.

The lack of proper upkeep and maintenance of KSRTC buses remains a key concern, as incidents like these continue to put passenger safety at risk.