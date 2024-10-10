KSRTC Dasara festivities: Staff expresses discontent on meagre Ayudha Pooja allowance

Bengaluru: Staff members of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) are reportedly expressing frustration over the paltry allowance of just Rs. 100 allocated for Ayudha Pooja expenses. This sum, which is unchanged from the previous year, raises concerns about how bus drivers and conductors can adequately celebrate this important tradition.

The meagre allowance is particularly disheartening considering the rising costs of necessary items for the pooja. For instance, the price of chrysanthemum flowers which is commonly used for decoration, in itself costs Rs. 100 for a mere 2-meter length. Given this reality, staff members are reportedly questioning how they can conduct the pooja while adhering to KSRTC’s strict guidelines that require buses to be cleaned and decorated beforehand.

Adding to their discontent, KSRTC has only allocated Rs. 1,000 to each divisional workshop and Rs. 5,000 to regional workshops, instructing them to conduct “meaningful” poojas for all functioning machinery and vehicles. However, many staff members feel that these funds do not adequately cover the costs of cleanliness, decoration, and maintenance.

While KSRTC management maintains that the allocations are sufficient, the frontline staff believe that the corporation’s financial constraints are impacting their ability to celebrate a culturally significant event. Many drivers and conductors have expressed their disappointment, stating that the limited budget forces them to dip into their own pockets to ensure that the pooja is conducted respectfully. As Ayudha Pooja nears, the dissatisfaction among KSRTC employees highlights a broader issue regarding a KSRTC that is hard pressed for cash while carrying forward a freebie scheme.