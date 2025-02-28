K'taka BJP legislators meet Siddaramaiah, demand metro fare reduction

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP legislators met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday and demanded a reduction in metro fare hike.

Siddaramaiah met with the BJP legislators at his official residence Cauvery in Bengaluru and assured discussion on the metro fare hike reduction.

"Regarding the demand to further reduce metro fares, the Chief Minister responded that the government has already written to the Central government and Metro authorities to withdraw the unscientific fare hike," stated the Chief Minister's Office.

Siddaramaiah further assured that discussions with officials would be held to ensure metro fares in Bengaluru are reduced, and necessary action taken as per regulations.

State President B. Y. Vijayendra told the media, "We have demanded CM Siddaramaiah to appeal and request the Metro authorities to form one more price fixation committee to look into the fare hikes. Common people and commuters have been affected by the metro fare hike."

"One can see that there is more traffic in Bengaluru after the hike of the ticket prices of metro services," Vijayendra said.

He further said Bengaluru South MP and National Yuva Morcha President Tejasvi Surya and Bengaluru Central MP P. C. Mohan have given suggestions to the Siddaramaiah for reduction of prices of the metro services.

As Bengaluru contributes a significant portion of the state's overall revenue, the BJP legislators requested increased financial support for their constituencies, Siddaramaiah said.

They strongly advocated for a Rs 100 crore allocation in the budget for the development of their constituencies and Bengaluru city, CM Siddaramaiah stated.

Vijayendra stated, that during the meeting, they demanded elections to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) which has been pending for many years.

He said that the proposal for splitting BBMP is a "mischievous" move by the Congress-led government.

Vijayendra slammed Siddaramaiah, saying that when he didn't have funds to fulfil guarantees, spending crores on government houses was unwarranted.



