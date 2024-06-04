  • Menu
K’taka: Prajwal Revanna trailing by 35,895 votes
Arrested JD-S sitting MP and prime accused in sex video scandal Prajwal Revanna is trailing behind Congress candidate Shreyas M Patel by 35,895 votes at the end of 14 rounds.

Bengaluru: Arrested JD-S sitting MP and prime accused in sex video scandal Prajwal Revanna is trailing behind Congress candidate Shreyas M Patel by 35,895 votes at the end of 14 rounds.

The supporters of the Congress have started celebrations as counting for five rounds are still remaining.

The officials said that more than 4,000 NOTA votes have been polled.

