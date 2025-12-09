Kumaraswamy hits back at Siddaramaiah, Mahadevappa

New Delhi: UnionMinister for Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumaraswamy on Monday strongly defended his statement advocating the teaching of the Bhagavad Gita to students, saying it was aimed at addressing the rising drug menace among youth in Karnataka and promoting a value-based society. Addressing reporters at his New Delhi residence, Kumaraswamy questioned, “What is wrong in teaching good values? What mistake have I committed by suggesting Gita education for children?”

Kumaraswamy expressed concern over the deteriorating social atmosphere in Karnataka, especially in Bengaluru, where rave parties, widespread drug consumption, and easy availability of narcotics are endangering young lives. He said the situation called for moral guidance from an early age. “Students are getting trapped in drugs from school and college levels. Society is moving in the wrong direction. Teaching the Gita can help bring children back on track,” he asserted.

Taking sharp objection to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s criticism—who labelled Kumaraswamy’s suggestion as “Manuvada”—the Union Minister termed the CM’s interpretation “dangerously flawed.” He asked whether imparting moral education and good thoughts could be equated to casteist ideology. “Manuvada and Bhagavad Gita—what connection do they have? This mindset itself is harmful,” he remarked. He also criticised Minister H.C. Mahadevappa for taking personal digs at him instead of understanding the purpose behind the suggestion. Kumaraswamy clarified that he never proposed the Gita be taught to any specific community but to all children. “I have always respected the Gita. I have read Gita, Ramayana, Mahabharata as much as possible. Mahatma Gandhi himself called the Gita his mother. Is learning something that inspired Gandhi wrong?”

To emphasise his point, Kumaraswamy even recited the 63rd shloka of the Gita during the press briefing. The Union Minister took the opportunity to highlight Karnataka’s deepening drug crisis, saying the state was turning into a hub for narcotics trade. He pointed out rising crime among youth and even incidents of police personnel caught in illegal activities.

“Probationary officers themselves are involved in robberies. What is happening in this state? Mahadevappa should think about this,” he said.

Responding to Siddaramaiah’s accusation that Kumaraswamy had become a “Manuvadi” after allying with the BJP, the Minister shot back: “I have never asked anyone to become a Manuvadi. I only said that reading the Gita builds character. Why twist my words?” Kumaraswamy concluded by saying that many saints and parents urged him to push for including the Gita in school curriculum during a recent Gita campaign in Sonda. “That is why I wrote to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Does that mean I told children not to learn about the Constitution?” he asked, calling Siddaramaiah’s criticism baseless and politically motivated.