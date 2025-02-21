Land survey system modernised with advanced rover technology

Bengaluru: In a significant step toward modernising land survey practices, the government has distributed advanced rover technology devices to 465 surveyors. Addressing media persons Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda emphasised the need to end outdated methods and adopt technology-driven solutions to improve efficiency and fairness in land assessments.

“Continuing to burden people with outdated survey methods in the age of modern computing is inhumane and contrary to social justice,” the minister stated. Highlighting the limitations of the traditional chain-based survey system, which dates back to the early 1800s, Gowda noted that land surveys previously took up to 70 minutes, with an additional three hours to map the data. In contrast, the new rover technology can complete the process in just 10 minutes.

The minister expressed concern over the persistence of archaic survey methods despite rapid global advancements over the last 200 years. “Even as the world has changed dramatically, our land survey procedures remained stuck in the past,” he said. “This reform aims to alleviate the workload of surveyors while ensuring quick and accurate services to the public.” Gowda also pointed out the potential for misuse in the old chain-based system, where manual surveys could be manipulated to serve vested interests. He assured that the rover-based system, which uses cutting-edge technology, leaves no room for tampering and thus offers fairer outcomes to landowners and farmers.

He added that the government’s goal is to provide each land surveyor in the state with a rover device, enhancing transparency and reducing long-standing disputes that have kept citizens embroiled in court battles. The modernisation initiative is expected to accelerate pending land surveys and re-surveys, addressing a backlog dating back to the 19th century. The move aligns with the government’s broader efforts to leverage technology for efficient public service delivery, marking a pivotal shift in Karnataka’s land administration system.