Legacy of Literature to Shine at 64th Thingale Fest in Karnataka

Hebri (Udupi district): The picturesque hamlet of Thingale in Nadpalu village, Hebri taluk, will once again come alive with the 64th edition of the Thingale Literature Fest on March 8. With its roots tracing back to the inaugural event led by Indian literary giant, the late Dr Shivaram Karanth, the festival has grown into a cultural beacon for the region.

Vikramarjuna Hegde, president of the Thingale Prathistana, shared on Monday that the festival continues to attract literature enthusiasts from across villages and towns. This year, Raja Bahadur Khem Sawant Bhonsle from Sawantwadi will preside over the event. Notable guests include philanthropist Dr H S Shetty and Mumbai professor Vijay Patrepekar.

The event will also host thought-provoking lectures by philosopher Dr Veena Bannanje on ‘Anubhava Mantapa’ and orator Srikanth Shetty Karkala on ‘Sawantwadi in the Pages of History.’ Dr Veena Bannanje’s participation carries added significance, as her father, the renowned scholar Dr Bannanje Govindacharya, was a key figure in the fest, having delivered 44 lectures.

The festival, established by Thingale Ravindra Hegde, has become a bridge connecting rural communities with literature, fostering a love for words among youth and elders alike. This year’s edition promises to uphold its enduring charm and intellectual appeal.