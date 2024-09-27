Leopard attack triggers fear among residents

Udupi: A recent leopard attack in Shiriyara near Kundapura of Udupi district has sparked panic among local residents after the big cat snatched a pet dog in seconds from the residence of NailadiSadashivaKulal. This incident is the latest in a series of leopard sightings in the area, which have increasingly threatened the safety of livestock, pets, and people.

The leopard, which struck late at night, left locals anxious about stepping out after dark. The CCTV camera footage from SadashivaKulal’s home showed the extent of the leopard’s wrath. Similar incidents have been reported where cattle and domestic dogs have fallen prey to the predator, further heightening concerns in the community.Despite ongoing efforts, the forest department has so far been unsuccessful in capturing the leopard.