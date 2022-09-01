Lethal weapons found in a tunnel in house

Mandya: In an incident lethal weapons and a tunnel found at arented house in Malavalli town of the district came to light aftera portion of wall collapsed following heavy rains on Wednesday.

The house owner Pavithra Raj rented house to one Taslim a year agoand was instructed to vacate house since two months. However Taslimand her four sons were requesting more time to vacate. A wall ofthe house collapsed owing to heavy downpour in district since 4-5 days.

On Wednesday, theowner wasshocked to see a tunnel of 12 feet dug up andlethal weapons of metal and Ganja found inside the tunnel.Upon questioning, it was found that four sons of Taslim were absconding.House owner Pavithra Raj said: 'Upon hearing news that the wall collapsed I went to see and was shocked to 12 feet tunnel , full of weapons and drugs'.

She went to Malavalli town police station and complained about this.When the police reached the spot, the four children who were in thehouse with the drugs and weapons fled away leaving their motherTasleem.Police suspect that the four sons were involved in drug peddlingand anti- social activities. Police have launched a manhunt.