Like Rama Mandir of Ayodhya, Mathura should be next: Pejavar Swamiji

Udupi: Pejavar Mutt Swamiji Vishwaprasanna Thirtha, who recently returned to Udupi following the successful installation of the Bala Rama idol at the Rama Mandir in Ayodhya, was warmly welcomed by Paryaya Puthige Mutt Swamiji Sugunendra Thirtha.

During the reception, Vishwaprasanna Thirtha emphasised the importance of preserving India’s rich cultural heritage, stating that embracing our own culture is essential in ensuring its continuity.

He cautioned against the adoption of Western culture, emphasising the need to remain connected to our roots.

Speaking at the felicitation ceremony held at Rajangana, Sri Krishna Mutt premises, Vishwaprasanna Thirtha reflected on his role in the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

He expressed gratitude for the honour he received, attributing it to the efforts of countless saints who contributed to the realisation of the Ram Mandir.

He also said “Just like the resurrection of Rama Mandir in Ayodhya let Krishna temple in Mathura also be liberated from the aberrations of history”

Highlighting the significance of safeguarding Indian culture, Pejavar Seer referenced a recent incident where pro-Pakistan slogans were raised, underscoring the importance of remaining vigilant against threats to our cultural identity.

He stressed the need for Hindus to maintain a majority in India to ensure the longevity of institutions like the Ram Mandir, drawing parallels to the destruction of Buddhist statues in Afghanistan.

Pejavar Swamiji also urged parents to consider traditional Indian names for their children, emphasising the importance of reflecting Indian heritage. Additionally, he emphasised the importance of societal unity and compassion, stating that true Ram Rajya can be achieved when everyone is included and cared for, with the affluent supporting the less privileged in acquiring housing.

Overall, Pejavar Mutt Swamiji’s message resonated with a call for cultural preservation, unity, and collective responsibility in building a society reflective of India’s rich heritage.