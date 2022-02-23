Lok Adalat in all district courts on March 12

Mysuru: The district legal aid authority would organise Lok Adalat on March 12 in all the courts of the district, said District Principal and Sessions Judge M.L. Raghunath.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, he said that the aim of Lok Adalat is to dispose of the cases through compromise and amicable solution agreed by both parties. There are 1.09 lakh cases pending for hearing in various courts in the district. The courts have identified 11,209 cases for resolution at Lok Adalat, according to Raghunath.

Clients can approach Lok Adalat through advocates to dispose of the cases. He said during Lok Adalat birth certificates will also be approved.

Lok Adalat have played a key role in bringing about reconciliation between estranged couples, he said and added that unlike in urban areas, people in rural areas have no knowledge about this alternative disputes resolution mechanism.

Hundreds of petty cases will also be disposed of speedily by Lok Adalat. District Bar Association president Mahadeva Swamy, Legal Aid Authority secretary Devaraja Bhute and others were present on the occasion.