Lokayukta raids 10 sub-registrar offices in Uttara Kannada district over bribery complaints

Karwar: In a major crackdown on corruption, Lokayukta officials conducted surprise raids on 10 sub-registrar offices across Uttara Kannada district on Wednesday. The operation was led by the Karwar and Udupi DySPs, who formed separate teams to examine documents and financial records.

During the inspection, officers also interacted with members of the public present at the offices to gather firsthand information on whether officials were demanding extra money beyond the government-fixed registration fees. The teams are said to have scrutinized several transaction files and stamp records for irregularities.

Lokayukta SP Kumarachandra confirmed the raids, stating that his department had received multiple complaints regarding bribery and delays in processing public work at sub-registrar offices. “We have been getting frequent reports that some officials are taking bribes from citizens to complete land registration and property-related work. There are also allegations that they intentionally delay the process if money is not paid,” he said.

The simultaneous operation across multiple locations has sent shockwaves through the district’s revenue offices. Lokayukta teams are expected to submit a detailed report after verifying whether the collected service charges align with government norms.

Sources said that the investigation aims to expose deep-rooted corruption and restore transparency in land and document registration procedures. Locals, meanwhile, have welcomed the move, expressing hope that such actions will deter officials from demanding illegal payments in the future.

The raids are part of a larger state-level campaign by the Lokayukta to curb corruption in revenue and land registration departments, where bribery complaints have been on the rise. Officials have warned that further disciplinary action will follow once audit reports and citizen statements are thoroughly analyzed.