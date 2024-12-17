Low pressure system in the Bay, Karnataka braces for cold wave

BENGALURU: A low-pressure area currently situated over the southwest Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify in the coming days, moving northwest towards the Tamil Nadu coast, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level.

Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation over the southeastern Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep region extends up to 3.1 km above mean sea level. The impact of rainfall across Karnataka has subsided, but cold wave conditions are intensifying in parts of the state.

Cold Wave Alert for North Karnataka

The IMD has issued a red alert for districts including Bidar, Vijayapura, and Kalaburagi, forecasting severe cold wave conditions over the next 24 hours. Yellow alerts have been issued for Raichur, Bagalkote, and Yadgir districts, cautioning residents to prepare for a significant dip in temperatures.

Parts of North Interior Karnataka, including Yadgir, Raichur, and Bagalkote, are expected to experience dense fog in isolated areas.

Temperature Trends

Bidar, Kalaburagi, and Vijayanagara districts are expected to see temperatures drop to as low as 6–7°C. Bidar has already recorded a minimum temperature of 7.5°C, the lowest in the region.

In Bengaluru, the HAL Airport recorded a maximum temperature of 26.0°C and a minimum of 14.7°C. The Kempegowda International Airport registered a maximum of 26.2°C and a minimum of 14.5°C, while the city centre recorded a maximum of 26.6°C and a minimum of 15.5°C.

Rainfall Forecast

Rainfall is likely in several districts, including Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Mandya, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, and Vijayanagara, post-December 21.

Advisory for Residents

The IMD has advised residents in affected districts to take necessary precautions during the cold wave, including wearing warm clothing and avoiding early morning outdoor activities. For Bengaluru and surrounding areas, the IMD predicts clear skies for the next 24 hours, with mist or fog likely during the early hours.

This weather pattern highlights the dual challenges of cold wave conditions in northern Karnataka and fog and mist in other parts of the state.