M S Island Sky calls at new Mangalore port with 95 passengers

The New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) on Thursday welcomed the second cruise vessel of the ongoing season, M.S. Island Sky, which arrived at 7.30 am from Mormugao. The Bahamas-flagged vessel, managed by Salen Shipmanagement AB, docked at the port carrying 95 passengers and 70 crew members. Tourists were accorded a traditional reception at the port’s cruise terminal.

According to NMPA, elaborate arrangements were made in coordination with various stakeholders to ensure a smooth and comfortable experience for visitors. A meditation centre set up by the Ministry of AYUSH, complimentary Wi-Fi facilities provided by the port authority, and a selfie stand showcasing Mangaluru’s Yakshagana art form installed by the Ministry of Tourism were among the special initiatives arranged for passengers.

During the port call, tourists undertook guided excursions to prominent destinations in and around the city, including the Kudroli Gokarnath Temple and St. Aloysius Chapel, besides visits to local markets and the Kalbavi Cashew Factory.

NMPA said advance planning and close coordination with immigration and other authorities helped streamline arrival formalities, reducing waiting time for passengers.

The vessel departed at 1 pm after completing its scheduled halt. The port authority said the steady arrival of cruise ships reflects its growing role in promoting cruise tourism on India’s west coast and contributing to the local economy. NMPA reiterated its commitment to strengthening infrastructure and enhancing passenger amenities to position Mangaluru as an emerging cruise tourism destination.