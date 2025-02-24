Maani-Sampaje Highway Set for Expansion as DPR Gets Government Nod

Mangaluru : The long-pending proposal to widen the Maani-Sampaje section of National Highway-275 into a four-lane corridor has received a major boost, with the Karnataka government approving the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR). This development follows persistent efforts by Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta.

During a recent visit to Mangaluru, Karnataka Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi was urged by Capt. Chowta to expedite the project. In response, the Public Works Department has now sanctioned the appointment of consultants for DPR preparation, allocating ₹3.19 crore for the study. The tender process to select the agency for the task will commence shortly.

The Maani-Sampaje highway is a crucial national highway link connecting Dakshina Kannada to Madikeri and Mysuru. Once expanded, it is expected to improve access to Kukke Subrahmanya Temple, Mangaluru Port, and Mangaluru Airport, while also boosting commercial and trade activities in the region.

The project had initially been proposed in 2022 but had stalled due to bureaucratic hurdles. In January 2025, Capt. Chowta renewed the push for its approval, ensuring it received due attention. With the DPR now greenlit, the groundwork for transforming the highway into a four-lane route is set to begin, pending further approvals and funding for construction.