Man Clicks Risky Selfie with Wild Elephant Fined Rs. 25,000

A reckless attempt to take a selfie near a wild elephant on the Bandipur-Ooty highway proved costly for a man from Gundlupet, as the Forest Department slapped him with a Rs. 25,000 fine.
Chamarajanagar: A reckless attempt to take a selfie near a wild elephant on the Bandipur-Ooty highway proved costly for a man from Gundlupet, as the Forest Department slapped him with a Rs. 25,000 fine. The individual, identified as Sahul, was also required to sign a bond vowing not to repeat such dangerous behaviour.
The incident came to light after a video showing Sahul stopping his vehicle to pose in front of an elephant went viral on social media, drawing sharp criticism from wildlife enthusiasts. Environmentalists even called for his arrest, emphasising the risks such actions pose to both humans and animals.
Acting swiftly, Bandipur Forest Protection Officials tracked down Sahul, questioned him, and imposed the hefty penalty. The officials also issued a stern warning, reinforcing that such reckless behaviour could lead to legal action.
Following the penalty, Sahul publicly acknowledged his mistake. "I regret taking photos and videos near an elephant on the Bandipur road. I have paid a fine of Rs. 25,000 and urge all travellers to avoid stopping their vehicles, taking pictures, or littering in this protected area," he stated.