Man From Karnataka Quits IT Firm Job To Open India's First Donkey Milk Farm

A man in Mangaluru, Srinivas Gowda quit his high-paying IT job to start a donkey milk farm with 20 donkeys and a Rs 42 lakh investment. Srinivas expressed his thoughts that till 2020, he worked for a software company. This is India's first donkey farming and training centre, as well as the first in Karnataka.



He stated that when it comes to the benefits of donkey milk and his goal for the farm, he expressed that he currently have 20 donkeys, for which he has invested roughly Rs 42 lakhs. They intend to market donkey milk, which has numerous benefits. Their dream is for everyone to be able to drink donkey milk as donkey milk is a type of medicine.

Due to the sheer fall in the number of donkey species, Gowda came up with the concept. He added that people were originally sceptical of the idea of a donkey farm.

He said that the milk packets, would be sold in malls, shops, and supermarkets. Gowda also claimed to have received orders totaling Rs 17 lakh.

Meanwhile, since quitting his job in a software company in 2020, Gowda founded Isiri farms, an integrated agriculture and animal husbandry, veterinary services, training, and fodder development centre on a 2.3-acre plot in Ira village. When the idea of a donkey farm was shared with them, he mentioned that several people were apprehensive and mocked him. He went forward with the plan, though, and established the farm.