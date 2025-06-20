Mandatory tips in auto booking apps resented

Bengaluru: In major metropolitan cities like Bengaluru, ride-hailing apps have become an essential part of daily commuting. However, a growing number of users are now voicing concerns over forced tipping practices in these apps, especially when booking auto-rickshaws.

Several users allege that auto drivers are refusing bookings unless tips are added, effectively turning the tipping feature into a form of digital bribery.One Bengaluru woman took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), under the username @dwijaxo, to express her frustration: "It’s disheartening to talk about Bengaluru auto-booking apps, but the tipping feature is one of the worst things about them. It feels like offering a bribe to the driver just to accept the ride. Tipping should enhance service, not be used as leverage."