Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Mandatory tips in auto booking apps resented
Bengaluru: In major metropolitan cities like Bengaluru, ride-hailing apps have become an essential part of daily commuting. However, a growing number...
Bengaluru: In major metropolitan cities like Bengaluru, ride-hailing apps have become an essential part of daily commuting. However, a growing number of users are now voicing concerns over forced tipping practices in these apps, especially when booking auto-rickshaws.
Several users allege that auto drivers are refusing bookings unless tips are added, effectively turning the tipping feature into a form of digital bribery.One Bengaluru woman took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), under the username @dwijaxo, to express her frustration: "It’s disheartening to talk about Bengaluru auto-booking apps, but the tipping feature is one of the worst things about them. It feels like offering a bribe to the driver just to accept the ride. Tipping should enhance service, not be used as leverage."