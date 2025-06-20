  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Karnataka

Mandatory tips in auto booking apps resented

Mandatory tips in auto booking apps resented
x
Highlights

Bengaluru: In major metropolitan cities like Bengaluru, ride-hailing apps have become an essential part of daily commuting. However, a growing number...

Bengaluru: In major metropolitan cities like Bengaluru, ride-hailing apps have become an essential part of daily commuting. However, a growing number of users are now voicing concerns over forced tipping practices in these apps, especially when booking auto-rickshaws.

Several users allege that auto drivers are refusing bookings unless tips are added, effectively turning the tipping feature into a form of digital bribery.One Bengaluru woman took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), under the username @dwijaxo, to express her frustration: "It’s disheartening to talk about Bengaluru auto-booking apps, but the tipping feature is one of the worst things about them. It feels like offering a bribe to the driver just to accept the ride. Tipping should enhance service, not be used as leverage."

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick