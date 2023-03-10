Mandya MP Sumalatha would join BJP, predicts JD(S) MLA 

Mysuru: Melukote JD(S) MLA C S Puttaraju said that Mandya MP Sumalatha would join BJP tomorrow. She planned to join BJP in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi but since it is government programme and there is no chance for inclusion hence she joining party a day early. He was speaking to mediapersons here on Thursday after performing bhoomi pooja for construction of pandal for the closing function of Pancharatna rath yatra to be held on March 26 next at Uthanalli near Chamundi hills.

The MLA said that 'JD(S) has a stake in the construction of the Mysuru-Bengaluru ten lane express way , the NHAI did not give contract to build highway to Mysuru Kodagu MP Pratap Simha. Pratap Simha is walking around claiming that he has built the highway alone' he charged. He said he was also an MP, and claimed he struggled to get the highway sanctioned. He said when there was a coalition government in the state, Kumaraswamy made a preliminary alignment for this project and approved this highway. Any government at the Centre should cooperate with this project. But MP Pratap Simha posing as Chief Engineer claiming he have done this project step by step.

He criticised that hundreds of families from Bengaluru , Channapatna, Ramanagara, Mandya and Srirangapatna areas have been affected by this highway. He said no matter whoever comes to Mandya, either Prime Minister Narendra Modi, or Home Minister Amit Shah, JDS will be dominant in Mandya. Here there is competition between Congress and JDS.

If Raitha Sangh and BJP are strong in Mandya, votes will be divided directly. This will benefit JDS. 'No one else's game will be played here, Mandya is the stronghold of JDS this time as well', Puttaraju said. He said that nearly 10 lakh workers would participate in historic closing ceremony of the Pancharatna Yatra to be held on March 26 near Uttanahalli at the foot of the Chamundi hills in Mysore, i.e.