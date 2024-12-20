Mangalore: Guidelines for Peaceful New Year Celebrations

Mangalore: The Mangalore City Police have issued a set of comprehensive guidelines to ensure that New Year celebrations in the city proceed peacefully and without disruption. Event organisers and the public are urged to strictly adhere to these rules to maintain law and order during the festivities.

According to the Police Commissioner’s Office, all hotels, restaurants, clubs, resorts, and other establishments planning to host New Year events must obtain prior approval. Applications for permission must be submitted by 5:00 PM on December 23, 2024. Events without prior approval will be deemed illegal, and organisers risk facing legal action.

Strictly enforcing a curfew on celebrations, the police have mandated that all events conclude by midnight. The use of sound systems, including loudspeakers, requires prior permission and sound levels must comply with the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, and directives from the Supreme Court. DJs are explicitly prohibited.

Event organisers must also ensure adherence to conditions outlined in their licenses and permits from relevant authorities. In the event of government-issued health advisories, such as those related to COVID-19, compliance will be mandatory.

The sale and consumption of alcohol are subject to stringent restrictions. Permission from the Excise Department is required for sales beyond permitted hours, and alcohol must not be served to individuals under 18 years of age. Public drinking and smoking in areas such as bus stands, parks, and railway stations are strictly prohibited.

To prevent untoward incidents, organisers are required to make arrangements for parking and safety measures, including firefighting equipment and medical vehicles. Public nuisances such as drunk driving, wheeling, drag racing, and overspeeding will be closely monitored by special patrol teams, with violators facing strict penalties.

The police have also highlighted the importance of maintaining decorum and respect in public spaces. Misbehaviour, harassment, or inappropriate actions towards women during celebrations will not be tolerated, with special task forces deployed to monitor and address such offences. Organisers are warned against hosting obscene dances, semi-nude performances, gambling, or other activities deemed indecent.

Additional restrictions include prohibiting bursting crackers or engaging in any activity disturbing public peace. Citizens have been advised against visiting homes, hostels, or compounds under the pretext of wishing residents well to avoid causing unnecessary disturbances.

The Police Commissioner emphasised that the guidelines aim to ensure public safety and a joyful celebration for all. Cooperation from citizens and event organisers is essential to achieving this goal Commissioner of police Anupam Agarwal outlined in a press release today.