Mangaluru assured of water supply stability till May

Mangaluru: Addressing concerns over potential water scarcity in Mangaluru, Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan reassured residents on Wednesday, stating that the city is currently not facing any imminent water shortage. He expressed confidence in the authorities’ ability to manage the situation effectively, with stability anticipated until May.

Providing insights into the water availability status, Muhilan elaborated, “We are actively monitoring the water levels across various reservoirs. As of now, Thumbay reservoir holds 5.48 meters of water out of its maximum capacity of 6 meters. Similarly, the AMR dam boasts 17.63 meters of water against a capacity of 18.9 meters. Downstream at the Harekala dam, the water level stands at 1.95 meters, with a maximum capacity of 2 meters, while Biliyoor reservoir holds 4 meters of water.”

He outlined the contingency plans in place, stating, “50% of the water allocation is currently earmarked for industrial purposes. However, we have devised strategies to mitigate any potential decline in water levels. If the water level in Thumbay drops to 5 meters, replenishment will be sourced from the AMR dam. Similarly, should the AMR dam’s level decrease to 16 meters, replenishment will be sourced from the Harekala dam.” Acknowledging localised challenges, Muhilan noted, “Certain urban areas, including Ullal, Kotekar, and Someshwar, are experiencing water shortages, necessitating water provision through tanker services.

Additionally, five gram panchayats in rural areas, Konaje, Balepuni, Narimogaru, Manjanady, and Pajiru are also grappling with water scarcity.” In a plea for public cooperation, Muhilan emphasised the importance of water conservation and urged residents to collaborate with the district administration. He stressed, “While our aim is to avert rationing measures, achieving this goal hinges upon the collective effort of the public in conserving water.” The reassurances from the Deputy Commissioner come amidst growing concerns over water availability, highlighting the proactive measures undertaken by authorities to ensure sustained access to this vital resource for Mangaluru’s residents.