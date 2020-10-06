Mangaluru: Congress making baseless charges

Mangaluru: BJP state president and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has taken to task Congress leaders for accusing the BJP of being behind the CBI raids conducted on various houses and business establishments of state Congress president D K Shivakumar as politically motivated. Nalin said that Congress has literally agreed that they also used CBI to pull down their political opponents.

Tweeting on the subject, Nalin said, "CBI collects enough evidence before raiding any person's residence or business establishment. If Congress, which has ruled the country for 70 years does not know this fact, it clearly means that they have agreed that they were using CBI to take vengeance on their political opponents. "Independent entities like Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax (IT) are already conducting investigation on the illegal wealth amassed by D K Shivakumar. Those investigations are in different stages now. Instead of cooperating with CBI, is it right to have let his supporters attack the vehicles of CBI officers? "The support given by national leaders of Congress to D K Shivakumar simply means that they are indirectly supporting the illegal property amassed by Shivakumar. It shows that the Congress leaders also have had share in the illegal wealth accumulated by Shivakumar," he stated in his tweets.

Several Congress leaders have condemned the CBI raid on Shivakumar's house on the morning of Monday, October 5. Dakshina Kannada youth Congress held a protest in front of the Congress office in Mallikatta without any prior permission from the police. Several youths including Youth Congress leader Mithun Rai were arrested by the police.