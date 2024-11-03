Mangaluru: MP Brijesh Chowta Criticises Congress, Calls Waqf Board Land Issue “Land Jihad”

Mangaluru: Member of Parliament from Dakshina Kannada, Captain Brijesh Chowta, has strongly criticised the Waqf Board land controversy, labelling it as "Land Jihad." Addressing a press conference in Mangaluru on Sunday, he accused the Congress party of using the Waqf Board as a political instrument and adhering to a colonial mindset. "The Congress still exploits Waqf for political gain, which is alarming," Chowta asserted.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Chowta pointed out that the Waqf Board holds one of the largest land banks in the country, second only to the Defence and Railways departments. He noted that the Hindu community now finds itself living under a sense of fear. Citing an incident in Vijayapura during Diwali, he explained that 1,200 acres of land were almost declared as Waqf property. However, he credited alert farmers and BJP members for preventing the land from being transferred at the last moment.

Addressing the media, Chowta criticised the Congress government for implementing the Waqf law in what he described as a “death sentence” style approach. He praised the central government for understanding the gravity of the issue and working on amendments to the Waqf Act, even forming a joint parliamentary committee to ensure a more comprehensive and fair legal framework. "What was the urgency in enforcing a 50-year-old gazette notification?" Chowta questioned, adding that it appears to be an order executed at the behest of the Chief Minister. He expressed doubts over the state government's motivations in reviving these old notices.

Chowta revealed that over the past 24 years, 37 properties have been transferred to the Waqf Board, with around 50% of them being government lands. He pointed out that once land is designated as Waqf property, only the Waqf Tribunal has the authority to challenge or review such decisions, leaving no room for public redress. He demanded a thorough investigation into the alleged irregularities in Waqf land transactions across Karnataka and called for strict punishment for those found guilty.

Furthermore, Chowta challenged the Congress party to prove its genuine concern for the Muslim community by participating in the ongoing amendment process initiated by the central government. He explained that under the current Waqf law, a person using someone else's land can have it declared as Waqf property, forcing the original owner to fight for their rights in the tribunal. To rectify this, the Narendra Modi government is introducing significant amendments to prevent the transfer of government land to the Waqf Board and remove the controversial "Waqf by user" provision.

Chowta concluded by emphasising that these reforms are aimed at curbing the misuse of Waqf land and ensuring it is used for religious activities, welfare schemes, and the education of Muslim children. "We intend to protect the assets of both the government and the Muslim community from exploitation under the guise of Waqf. This has been the core of the BJP’s fight against the misuse of the Waqf Act," he stated.