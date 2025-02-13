Live
Just In
Mangaluru students shine in JEE Mains
Mangaluru: Mangaluru has a reason to celebrate as four students from the city have secured remarkable scores in the JEE Mains 2025 (Session 1), surpassing the 99th percentile. Their outstanding achievement has been recognised by Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), which announced the results with pride.
Among the high scorers, Aniketh D Shetty and Vittaladas A secured an impressive 99.90 percentile each, while Raymond Eliza Pinto achieved 99.62 percentile, and Ayush Nayak followed closely with 99.34 percentile.
These results highlight the students’ dedication and perseverance, as they successfully tackled one of the most challenging entrance exams in the country. The National Testing Agency (NTA) recently released the results, marking the beginning of the two-session JEE Mains exams scheduled for this year. Most of these students had enrolled in Aakash’s classroom program, preparing rigorously to qualify for the highly competitive IIT-JEE entrance exam.
Responding to this achievement, Dheer Kumar Mishra, Chief Academic and Business Head of Aakash Educational Services Limited, expressed his immense pride in the students. He attributed their success to their hard work, determination, and the right guidance, which enabled them to attain such excellent results. He reaffirmed Aakash’s commitment to providing high-quality education and supporting students in realising their full potential. He also extended heartfelt congratulations to the successful candidates and wished them the best for their future endeavours.