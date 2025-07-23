Live
Manhole death: 4 held after labourer succumbs to toxic fumes
Bengaluru: A 31-year-old labourer died hours after allegedly developing breathing difficulties while cleaning a manhole here, with police on Tuesday confirming the arrest of four people in connection with the incident.
The deceased, identified as Puttaswamy, a resident of RMC Yard, was engaged in the cleaning work along with another daily wager, Antony, at around 7 pm on July 20 at Akshaya Nagar. The task was assigned by a man named Nagaraju.
According to police, neither of the workers was provided safety gear. Upon entering the manhole, both allegedly inhaled toxic gases and began experiencing breathing issues. Though they managed to exit the manhole, no medical assistance was offered despite their complaints of distress, police said. Puttaswamy was found dead at his residence the next morning, police added.
Following a complaint from the deceased’s father, a case was registered under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and relevant provisions of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act. Four individuals, including Nagaraju, have been arrested. The post-mortem report is awaited to determine the exact cause of death.