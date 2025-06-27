‘Many power centres in Cong, political developments likely after september’

Bengaluru: Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna on Thursday said that there are too many power centres in the ruling Congress in the state, as he also indicated that there will be political developments after September. These comments are seen with significance amid speculation about a cabinet reshuffle and leadership change in the state later this year. “Let September get over....there will be developments in state politics. It will begin (after September),” Rajanna told reporters in response to a question.

Asked about the opinion among some legislators that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is not the same as he was in 2013-18 (his first stint as CM) and whether there is pressure on him, he said there are too many power centres in Congress now. “During 2013-18 there was only one power centre. Now there are many -- one, two, three. You can say how many ever you want. When there are many power centres, there will be more hustle and bustle, and in that background, he (Siddaramaiah) will also have to manage the government and party, according to the situation,” Rajanna, who is considered close to Siddaramaiah, said.

“You may say that you can’t see Siddaramaiah of 2013-18 and that is more or less the opinion of the people too...there are power centres. There are many,” he added. Meanwhile, asked about any big development in state politics or at the government level, by the end of this year, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi said there may be some changes, but not big. “I don’t feel that way...I don’t see big changes, but there may be changes,” he said. Asked about the cabinet reshuffle, he said, “There may be some changes, not big changes...”

There has been speculation within political circles, especially within the ruling Congress, for some time now about the chief minister change later this year, citing power-sharing agreement involving Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar. But such talks have taken a backseat after strong instructions from the party high command.

There are also talks regarding the change of KPCC President, the post which Shivakumar currently holds for an extended tenure. The comments from the ministers have come amid disgruntlement within the ruling Congress, with some legislators speaking openly against their own party government’s functioning.

Later in the day, Minister Rajanna once again spoke to reporters. Replying to a question as to what kind of political developments can be expected after September, he jokingly said, “Haven’t you heard of August and May revolution? Similarly this too is a revolution....if we say details now itself, you will lose interest.”

Asked if the development will be at the party or government level, he said, “You can guess it in whatever way you want.” Noting that politics is not stagnant, but a flowing water, the minister said that based on the situation and happenings, further developments will take place.

To a question linking his statements with the CM’s meeting with high command in Delhi, he said there is no need to give much importance to it for now, as he expects political decisions after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s return from abroad.

Asked whether the political developments post September will include CM change, Rajanna said whether there will be a change or no change, ultimately the high command will decide. Reiterating his earlier statement on multiple power centres in ruling Congress, he said from 2013-18, Siddaramaiah was the chief minister and he was the only power centre.

“G Parameshwara and Dinesh Gundu Rao were the party presidents during that tenure and all decisions used to happen with consensus. Now the state president (D K Shivakumar) is one power centre. There is also a power centre in Delhi which wants to take us on a right path. With multiple power centres it will be difficult to take immediate decisions unilaterally,” he said.

Asserting that he is still an aspirant for the state Congress president and would resign as minister if that position is given to him, Rajanna said, “I will never demand any position. If given a responsibility, I will fulfill

it efficiently.”