Massive conspiracy against Dharmasthala: Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that there was a massive conspiracy to tarnish the image of Dharmasthala. Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, he said, “I believe in Dharmasthala and its administrative board. The Home minister will explain the reasons for forming an SIT. This place has lakhs of believers, let’s not politicise this.”

“Why would Congress party intervene in this? Don’t drag the Congress high command into this. The Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala has been doing yeoman service, we have not doubt about it. Someone has alleged crimes due to an internal feud. When many complaints have come, the Home minister or the government can’t ignore them. We believe in the holiness of Dharmasthala more than you,” he said.

Speaking to reporters later, he said, “A conspiracy is being hatched to destroy hundreds of years of legacy. It is not correct to tarnish someone just like that. It has all happened due to one complainant.”

“Many members have spoken about this issue. I have told them that action must be taken against those who are misleading the investigation. The CM has also said that action must be taken against such people. I have information on this case. Dharma must not be tarnished. Culprits must be punished,” he added. Asked about BJP’s allegation that the Congress was trying to tarnish the image of Dharmasthala, he said, “Congress party will not allow tarnishing the image of any religious place. We see everyone equally when it comes to religion.”

Asked about Supreme Court rejecting actor Darshan’s bail, he said, “I just learnt about it. The CM also informed this in the session. I was shocked too, but we can’t talk

about court’s ruling.”