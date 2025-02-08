Massive corruption scandal unearthed in Open University

Mysuru: Following the recent allegations of corruption, another colossal corruption case has come to light in Mysuru. A law student has meticulously uncovered extensive corruption at the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), shedding light on a scandal worth crores of rupees.

It has been revealed that under the guise of development, massive sums of money have been misappropriated at KSOU. Serious allegations have emerged against the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Sharanappa V. Halase, and other staff members for engaging in widespread corruption. Law student Puttaswama Gowda has made serious accusations supported by documents, indicating misuse of funds in various purchases, including bags, computers, virtual photo shoots, window replacements, and more.

These allegations have raised concerns about Mysuru’s reputation as a hub of corruption. For instance, a staggering bill of `96,91,812 was purportedly submitted for creating a virtual tour of the KSOU campus using 360° photography. This video, which could have been produced for a mere `3,000-4,000, was billed at `26,15,000 for just one building, while an additional 11 buildings were charged between `4 lakh and `5 lakh each for photography.

Moreover, a whopping `2 crore bill has been submitted for installing LED bulbs in the KSOU buildings. There is also a report of a `15 lakh bill for bedding in the university guest house and a shocking `60 lakh for bags used to carry books, which were allegedly purchased at only `120 each while their market value is between `20 to `30.

It is alleged that `7 crore was spent to replace the windows of the Manasa building in the KSOU campus, while 150 computers that were valued at `40,000 each were supposedly procured for `97,000 each, totaling to an exorbitant amount.

Puttaswamy Gowda’s carefully documented revelations of KSOU’s corruption could potentially lead to significant discoveries if the government conducts a thorough investigation. The seriousness of these allegations could halt the ongoing embezzlement of crores of rupees in public funds.