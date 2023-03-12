Member Of Cabin Crew In Karnataka Died Under Mysterius Circumstances

An international airline's 28-year-old cabin crew member passed away Friday night in the Koramangala police station's jurisdiction under unexplained circumstances. According to sources, she may have fallen from an apartment's fourth floor. Archna Dhiman, the victim, was a native of Bhawan in Himachal Pradesh. Adesh, who is from Mangaluru and lives in the Renuka Residency flat in Koramangala's 8th Block, was waiting for her when she arrived from Dubai.



Adesh is her partner and she had came from Dubai to meet him. On Friday night, they visited a mall in Koramangala to see a movie. After partying, they went back to the apartment, where it's thought that they got into a fight.

Adesh, who works for a software company, hurried her to the hospital right away. She was transferred to a different hospital early on Saturday, where she passed away from her wounds. Six months ago, Adesh and Archna connected via a dating app.

Adesh has been detained by the Koramangala police, but they are awaiting a complaint from the victim's parents. Police are still investigating whether Archna jumped to her death from the fourth story. They are investigating from all sides. To determine whether she was under the influence of alcohol, the police are awaiting the postmortem report. The victim was believed to have travelled to Bengaluru four days prior to see Adesh by the police. They believe they argued at some point. Adesh is being questioned after undergoing medical evaluations.