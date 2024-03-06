Live
Migrant worker on video call with wife run over by train in Karnataka
In a shocking incident, a migrant worker from Bihar came under train while he was on a video call with his wife in Karnataka's Mysuru district on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as 27-year-old Manu Kumar.
According to railway police, the victim was talking to his wife while walking on the railway track in the morning near the Kavalande village close to Nanjangud town.The victim came under the train coming from Chamarajanagar.
Manu was working as an assistant carpenter in Nanjangud town. The body has been shifted to the mortuary and more details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.
