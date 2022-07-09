  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Karnataka

Mild tremors felt in 2 Karnataka districts

For representational purpose
x

For representational purpose

Highlights

Mild tremors were felt in Karnataka's Viayapura and Bagalkot districts on Saturday, triggering panic among residents.

Bengaluru: Mild tremors were felt in Karnataka's Viayapura and Bagalkot districts on Saturday, triggering panic among residents.

The tremors were felt at 6.21 a.m. in Vijayapura city, Nagathana, Aliyabad, Ghonasagi, Kallakavatagi, Somadevarahatti, Indi and Basavana Bagewadi in Vijayapura district.

Vijayapura District Commissioner, Vijayamahantesh Danammanavar has appealed to the people not to worry as authorities were gathering information regarding the incident.

Meanwhile in Bagalkot, the tremors were felt in multiple locations of Jamkhandi town and surrounding areas.

The district authorities are in consultation with the National Centre for Seismology and Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X