Minister addresses concerns over Sharavathi pumped storage project

Shivamogga: Energy Minister K.J. George spoke to the media today near the Bhadra dam in Bhadra taluk, highlighting the state government’s plans for the Sharavathi Pumped Storage Project and addressing concerns about environmental impact and public opposition.

Minister George stated that while some opposition to projects is inevitable, government officials are ready to engage with concerned groups to clarify doubts. “There are seven crore people in the state, and naturally a few will oppose projects. If there are doubts, we will resolve them,” he said.

The Sharavathi Pumped Storage Project aims to prevent power shortages in Karnataka over the next four to five years. Currently, the Sharavathi plant generates around 1,000 MW. After completion, the pumped storage project will boost generation to 3,000 MW, adding an additional 2,000 MW to the state grid. The project will require 120 acres of land, and the government plans to implement forestry measures along the pipeline to maintain environmental balance.

George clarified that the project will not disrupt the river’s natural flow. Water will be lifted from the lower dam to the balance dam for electricity production. “This is a very simple project. With careful planning, it will meet future electricity demand without affecting water flow,” he said.

Addressing concerns about forest loss, the minister emphasized that all activities would adhere to regulations. “For every tree removed, ten saplings will be planted, and alternative land will be provided where necessary. We are obtaining approvals from the Central and State Environment Departments. We will not pressure them; their studies and recommendations will guide the project,” George said.

The project will utilise solar power to pump water, particularly during daytime when solar electricity is available at lower costs. Stored solar energy will be used for the pumped storage system during peak hours to meet rising electricity demand.