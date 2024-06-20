Minister lashes out at Janardhan Reddy for speaking disparagingly against CM

Koppal: Koppal district in-charge minister Shivaraj Tangadagi has attacked MLA Janardhan Reddy who has spoken disparagingly about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as a land thief.

He was speaking while participating in a protest organized by the Koppal District Congress at Ashoka Circle on Wednesday against his derogatory remarks about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

In the ten years since the BJP government came to power at the Centre, the price of fuel has increased and crossed Rs 100. After Janardhan Reddy joined the BJP, he is appealing to the leaders of that party. Janardhan Reddy cannot be comparable to our leader Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Reddy this is not Bellary, this is Koppal. People know that you were elected as MLA in the last assembly election by giving false assurance to the public. As a result, public has given a lead of 16,000 votes in the Lok Sabha elections in Gangavati. People will teach you a lesson in the coming days, he said.

Janardhan Reddy approached us for a grant. After taking benefit, he is speaking disparagingly against our leaders. Reddy should apologize immediately. Otherwise, he warned that the fight against Reddy will be intensified.

The people of Koppala have slapped the face of Janardhan Reddy by ruling in favour of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha elections. Siddaramaiah is a leader admired by the country. He has supported the lives of the poor through guarantee schemes. Reddy has no moral to talk about such a leader. We will also be able to speak, but our elders have not taught us the culture of speaking like that. Be careful when talking about Siddaramaiah. The minister warned Reddy that otherwise he would have to pay a heavy price.

MP Rajasekhar Hitnal, former MP Kardi Sanganna, MLA Raghavendra Hitnal, Koppal district president Amaregowda Biyapur and others were present in the protest.