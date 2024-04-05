Live
Minister M B Patil commends efforts in rescue of child from borewell
Vijayapura: The district's in-charge minister of Vijayapura, M B Patil, commended the tireless efforts of the rescue teams in safely extricating a 2-year-old boy trapped in a borewell in Lachyana village of Indi Taluk.
The painstaking rescue operation, spanning over 21 hours, culminated in the successful retrieval of young Satwik on Thursday, much to the relief of all involved.
Expressing gratitude from Bengaluru, Minister M B Patil extended heartfelt thanks to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), firefighters, and law enforcement for their dedication throughout the rescue mission. He also acknowledged the invaluable assistance provided by local residents and applauded the district administration for their leadership in orchestrating the operation.
Minister Patil emphasised the significance of Satwik's safe rescue, underscoring the collective effort that ensured his well-being.
In a proactive measure to prevent such incidents in the future, Minister Patil instructed the district administration to conduct a thorough survey of all borewells in the district to ensure compliance with safety regulations. He emphasised that stringent actions will be taken against individuals found negligent in securing borewells.