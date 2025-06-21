Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Minister visits Cantonment Rly Colony amid tree felling controversy
Amid growing public opposition to the proposed felling of 368 trees for a commercial development project by the Railways, Karnataka’s Minister for...
Amid growing public opposition to the proposed felling of 368 trees for a commercial development project by the Railways, Karnataka’s Minister for Forest, Ecology, and Environment, Eshwar B. Khandre, visited the Cantonment Railway Colony area on Thursday to assess the situation firsthand.
Local residents, environmentalists, and activists have strongly objected to the plan, demanding that the area be preserved as a green lung space and declared a traditional biodiversity heritage site. Responding to their appeal, Minister Khandre assured that he would convene a meeting with concerned authorities to explore possibilities of protecting the site.
The area in question is home to a large number of mature trees of various species, contributing to Bengaluru’s fragile urban ecosystem.
BBMP Forest Division officials, present during the inspection, provided details about the variety of trees and confirmed that widespread public opposition had been recorded against the tree felling.
Prominent green activist Vijay Nishanth, along with several citizens and civic groups, was part of the delegation that met the Minister and reiterated the ecological importance of the colony.
Minister Khandre’s visit brings a ray of hope for conservationists, as the government considers measures to safeguard one of the city’s last remaining biodiversity pockets amid rapid urban development.