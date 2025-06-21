Minister visits Cantonment Rly Colony amid tree felling controversy

Amid growing public opposition to the proposed felling of 368 trees for a commercial development project by the Railways, Karnataka’s Minister for Forest, Ecology, and Environment, Eshwar B. Khandre, visited the Cantonment Railway Colony area on Thursday to assess the situation firsthand.

Local residents, environmentalists, and activists have strongly objected to the plan, demanding that the area be preserved as a green lung space and declared a traditional biodiversity heritage site. Responding to their appeal, Minister Khandre assured that he would convene a meeting with concerned authorities to explore possibilities of protecting the site.

The area in question is home to a large number of mature trees of various species, contributing to Bengaluru’s fragile urban ecosystem.

BBMP Forest Division officials, present during the inspection, provided details about the variety of trees and confirmed that widespread public opposition had been recorded against the tree felling.

Prominent green activist Vijay Nishanth, along with several citizens and civic groups, was part of the delegation that met the Minister and reiterated the ecological importance of the colony.

Minister Khandre’s visit brings a ray of hope for conservationists, as the government considers measures to safeguard one of the city’s last remaining biodiversity pockets amid rapid urban development.