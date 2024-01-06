MIQ- a roaring success

Bengaluru: Students from 3500 schools participated in the MIQ a national -level school quiz organised by Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Bengaluru, fostering intellectual competition, teamwork, and collaboration. Prof. Madhu Veeraraghavan, pro-vice-chancellor, MAHE Bengaluru, inaugurated the quiz.

Under the leadership of quizmaster Venkatesh S, the grand finale featured 24 finalists from six distinct zones. The competition spanned various academic disciplines, showcasing participants' knowledge, critical thinking, and teamwork skills.

Hansel Riju Mathew and Varun Goyal from Christ Academy, Bengaluru emerged as winners, receiving a grand prize of INR 1,50,000, along with trophies. Ronit Bothra and Kushagra Om from GD Goenka Public School, Siliguri secured second place with a prize of INR 1,00,000, while Aryan Ghosh and S Ashwanth from AMM School, Chennai, claimed the third spot and INR 50,000.

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Bengaluru, anticipates building on MIQ's success in the future, emphasising its commitment to academic excellence, collaboration, and innovation among students. The institution's dedication to celebrating knowledge and intellectual endeavours is reflected in the success of MIQ.

Established in 1953, MAHE is an institution of eminence and a deemed-to-be university, recognised for its academic excellence, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and significant research contributions.