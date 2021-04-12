Missing fisherman's body found in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: A 39-year-old fisherman, who went missing on Thursday, was found dead on Sunday at seashore at Manjeshwar, Mangaluru. The victim was identified as Dawood Siddique (39) from Tannirbhavi.



According to the reports, Dawood had left Tannirbhavi on a country boat for fishing along with five others. At around 11.30 a.m. on Thursday, he reportedly went missing about 14 nautical miles away from Panambur seashore in the Arabian Sea. A complaint was also registered at Panambur police station about the missing fisherman.

"The victim's body was found floating about 14 nautical miles away from the seashore between Talapady and Manjeshwar on Sunday morning. Local fishermen brought the body to the seashore. From there, it was shifted by an ambulance to the city," said a police statement.

Dawood was a member of the Tannirbhavi team (beach in Mangaluru) of expert rescue divers.