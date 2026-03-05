MLA warns of closure if pollution continues at Baldota plant

The ongoing controversy surrounding Baldota Steel and Power Limited has intensified, with local residents and public representatives voicing serious concerns over rising air pollution in villages surrounding the industrial unit.

The factory, located near Ginigera on the outskirts of Koppal, has been facing opposition since its expansion plans were announced. While the management has maintained that it complies with environmental norms, villagers allege that thick plumes of smoke emitted from the plant every morning are severely affecting their health and daily life.

In recent days, the issue gained political traction after meetings were convened by local leaders to discuss measures to curb air pollution. Amid mounting public anger, Koppal MLA Raghavendra Hitnal issued a stern warning to the company.

Speaking to reporters after visiting Hirebaganal village, the MLA said the factory must adopt advanced technology to reduce air pollution immediately. “If modern pollution-control mechanisms are not implemented, we will not hesitate to ensure 100 per cent closure of the plant,” he said.

Residents of Hirebaganal and surrounding hamlets have complained about dust accumulation on crops, houses and water sources. During early morning hours, villagers claim that dense smoke engulfs the area, making it difficult to breathe. Women in the village have demanded relocation, stating that living conditions have become unbearable.

The controversy deepened recently when youth from Hirebaganal confronted the MLA over dust-related problems during his earlier visit. Allegations surfaced that he had left without adequately addressing their grievances, triggering criticism from opposition groups and activists. In response, the MLA revisited the village on Tuesday, interacted with residents and assured them of concrete action.

Hitnal stated that he would return to the village along with the Deputy Commissioner and officials from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board to conduct a detailed inspection. “It does not matter who owns the factory. Public health is our priority. Experts will be consulted to find a permanent solution,” he said.

He cited examples of industrial units operating in cities like Bhopal, arguing that if pollution can be controlled there through technology, similar measures must be adopted in Koppal. Drawing a comparison with the Kirloskar plant located near his residence, he noted that effective pollution-control systems can significantly reduce dust emission. With public sentiment growing stronger, the coming weeks are likely to determine whether the industry upgrades its systems or faces stringent action from authorities.