Mobile ban for students under discussion; pressure from parents too: Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Statingthat there was pressure from parents to ban mobile use for students, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar today said that the ban is still under discussion. Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence, he said, “We have banned mobile phones in our schools too. We can’t disclose how mobiles are being misused. Mobiles in schools are banned in many other countries too. Hence a similar ban is being discussed here too.”

Asked about Minister H C Mahadevappa’s statement on Dalit CM, he said, “He is our national leader. I salute him.” When his attention was drawn to a report on non-potability of water in Bengaluru lakes, he said, “The government has nowhere said that water of Bengaluru lakes are fit for bathing and drinking. This water is meant to recharge the ground water. Thippagondanahalli water is being treated by BWSSB.”

Asked about VBGRAMG, he said, “The Centre has not given any clarity on VBGRAMG. It has not even released wages for the past work. The scheme is defunct now and it is an assault on the poor. We are waging a fight to save this scheme. We are holding a protest in Chikkaballapura today.