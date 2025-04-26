Mobile network affected due to jammers installed in jail

Ballari: In Ballari, the central prison’s ten jammers that had not been repaired for several years have now been fixed and upgraded. As a result, residents in the vicinity of the central jail are struggling to get mobile network signals.

Ballari’s Central Jail is one of the key correctional facilities in Karnataka, located in the heart of the city and covering an area of approximately 16 acres. Established during British rule, the jail is well-known in the state. It has housed individuals ranging from freedom fighters to notorious criminals over the years.

To prevent mobile usage within the jail premises, around ten jammers have been installed. These jammers had been out of order for several years and were in a state requiring repair.

Following strict instructions from the Central Jail Department, all jammers were repaired and updated on April 15. Initially, the jammers at Ballari Jail could only block 2G network signals. After the recent repairs, they have been upgraded to block 4G signals as well. Furthermore, due to an increased range, complaints have arisen that the jammers are effective not just inside the jail, but also within a 2-kilometer radius around it.

This has led to mobile network issues for Ballari residents for several days, with many experiencing their phones becoming unreachable. Complaints have also been reported from the public regarding the impact on SIM cards from various networks.

The Directorate-General of Prisons has received complaints concerning the issues caused by the jammers at Ballari Central Jail. The impact has been noted around Durga Magudi Circle, the ASP Circle, the railway station, and the District Collector’s office.

Residents and travellers in these areas have reported sudden loss of mobile network connectivity. Following these complaints, it is understood that the DG of the Central Jail Department has instructed prison authorities to reduce the effects of the jammers.

In order to avoid disrupting the daily lives of the public, guidelines have been issued regarding the use of jammers, emphasizing that their impact should remain within the jail premises (200 meters). As a result, prison officials have engaged technicians to ensure that the jammer’s influence is limited in this manner.

The network issues caused by the jammers have also affected the Ballari District Police Superintendent’s office. The offices of the ASP and IG near Durga Magudi are experiencing similar challenges in accessing mobile networks. The ASP has raised concerns about the increased impact of the jammers with department officials, and the issues have been brought to the attention of higher authorities due to public complaints. Both jail and police departments are working on mitigating the impact of the jammers.

Reacting to the situation, Central Prison Superintendent R. Latha stated, “The jammers had been in disrepair for quite some time. Their capabilities have been enhanced following repairs. Consequently, we have received complaints from the public about being affected by this. Our higher authorities have instructed us to ensure that jammers operate in a manner that does not inconvenience

the public.”