Mobile phone addiction, loneliness causing deaths: Dr Manjunath

Mysuru: The Director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research and renowned cardiologist Dr C N Manjunath on Friday expressed deep concern that people aged 45 and below are also falling victim to heart-related issues. He was talking to the media persons on heart-related matters at Mysuru Press Club at Agrahara here.

He said, "We are proud that Jayadeva is the biggest hospital in Asia with 1800 beds. We wanted to make it a multi-specialty hospital and the dream has come true. Any hospital should be accessible to all, and a patient should be treated taking his financial background into consideration. I want all the hospitals not to fleece the patients. "

Dr Manjunath said, "Patients usually come to hospitals with heart diseases, diabetics, BP and mental issues. Years back, children used to bring their parents but now, it is the other way round. Lifestyle in villages and cities has become more or less the same. Fifty per cent of smokers are likely to get heart diseases and BP. Around 16 per cent fall victim to heart diseases due to various reasons. A healthy lifestyle is very important in the present scenario."

Dr Manjunath said, "Everyone suffers from some sort of stress. This could be due to unwanted expectations at an early age. This is what leads to BP. Try to live without stress. Heart problems are also due to air pollution. A heart patient should get treatment without any delay."

He said, "In India, men over 35 and women over 45 should compulsorily go for an annual check-up without fail. We can control so many diseases by doing this. Regular exercises, positivity, and a good diet will lead to a quality lifestyle. Avoid using mobile phones. Our health is in our hands. Eat 'satvik' food and avoid falling prey to fake news on social media." The Mysuru District Journalists' Association (MDJA) felicitated Padma Shri Dr Manjunath on the occasion.