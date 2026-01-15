Modi extends Makar Sankranti greetings in Kannada



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reached out to people across the country on the occasion of Makar Sankranti by sharing personalised festival greetings in multiple Indian languages, including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and English. His decision to write a dedicated message in Kannada for the people of Karnataka has been widely noted as part of his continued emphasis on regional languages and cultural connection.

Sharing the letters on his social media platforms, the Prime Minister described Makar Sankranti as a festival that marks a fresh beginning with the Sun’s northward journey. He said the festival represents hope, positivity, and collective celebration, cutting across linguistic and regional boundaries. Though Sankranti is known by different names such as Pongal in southern states, Modi noted that the enthusiasm and cultural essence remain common across the nation.

In his message, Modi highlighted the deep connection between the festival and India’s agrarian traditions. He said Makar Sankranti is an occasion to acknowledge and honour the hard work of farmers and their families, whose contribution ensures food security for the nation. Expressing gratitude to the farming community, he said the festival strengthens society by reinforcing respect for labour and nature.

The Prime Minister further said that festivals like Sankranti encourage people to move ahead with confidence and optimism. He wished citizens prosperity, good health, and happiness, adding that such occasions should inspire harmony within families and society at large.

Modi also reflected on the cultural symbolism associated with the festival, referring to sesame and jaggery as symbols of sweetness and unity in Indian tradition. He expressed hope that this sacred festival would bring joy, prosperity, and success to everyone’s lives. Concluding his message, he invoked the blessings of the Sun God for the well-being of all.

The multilingual outreach, political observers note, reinforces the Prime Minister’s message of unity in diversity while connecting national leadership with regional sentiments during major cultural celebrations.