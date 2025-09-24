MP presses for Mangaluru–Mumbai Vande Bharat extension

Mangaluru: The long-standing demand of travellers along Karnataka’s coastal region for a direct Vande Bharat Express service between Mangaluru and Mumbai has received renewed attention, thanks to the persistent efforts of former legislator Kota Srinivas Poojari.

Poojari actively presented the demand before the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna, highlighting the need to connect the Konkan coast with Mumbai through this high-speed rail service. Citizens and stakeholders across coastal Karnataka have hailed his initiative, noting that such a service would significantly benefit commuters, business travellers, and the tourism sector.

Currently, the Vande Bharat Express operates between Mangaluru and Madgaon, but low passenger numbers have limited its utility.

Locals have long urged that the train be extended to Mumbai from the outset, including both daytime Vande Bharat services and sleeper options, to provide faster and more convenient travel.

Observers say that if implemented, the extension could become a transformative step in the region’s development, improving accessibility and boosting trade, tourism, and employment opportunities.

Poojari’s engagement demonstrates a proactive approach to addressing regional transport needs, and the coastal population has expressed their appreciation for his responsiveness to public demand. Local residents hope the railway authorities will soon finalise the extension, bringing long-awaited relief and connectivity to the Konkan coast.