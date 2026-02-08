MP seeks details on PM-ABHIM’s impact on rural healthcare services

Davanagere: Davanagere Member of Parliament Dr. Prabha Mallikarjun has sought detailed information from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on the impact of the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) on the availability and quality of healthcare services in rural India. In a query to the ministry, the MP asked about the current availability of doctors, specialists, nurses and diagnostic facilities in rural Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs). She also sought clarity on the extent to which the PM-ABHIM scheme has improved access to healthcare in rural areas and the measures taken to expand telemedicine and digital health services in remote and underserved regions.

Responding to the query, the Centre said that data on the availability of medical personnel in rural PHCs and CHCs is documented in the Health Dynamics of India (HDI) 2022–23 report. The ministry stated that the PM-ABHIM scheme, with an outlay of ₹64,180 crore, is designed to strengthen public health infrastructure, ensure a continuum of care from primary to tertiary levels, and enhance preparedness for health emergencies.

Citing an evaluation by NITI Aayog’s Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office (DMEO), the government described the scheme as an equity-focused intervention that has contributed to improved healthcare access in rural and underserved regions.

The ministry further highlighted that the e-Sanjeevani teleconsultation platform, implemented under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), has enabled rural populations to access specialist medical advice. Additionally, 1,498 Mobile Medical Units have been deployed nationwide under the National Health Mission (NHM) to extend services to remote areas.

According to the government, digital monitoring tools such as the Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) dashboard and the Health Management Information System (HMIS) portal are being used to identify infrastructure gaps at state and district levels, enabling performance tracking and timely corrective action.